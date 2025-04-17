Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Extends Partnership With TrillerTV

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced that it has extended its current partnership with TrillerTV, ahead of two upcoming events. That includes Northern Rising on May 10 and Resurrection on July 5.

MAPLE LEAF PRO AND TRILLERTV EXPAND PARTNERSHIP FOR “NORTHERN RISING” AND “RESURRECTION” PAY-PER-VIEW EVENTS

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 – MAPLE LEAF PRO is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with TrillerTV, bringing two blockbuster live events, NORTHERN RISING and RESURRECTION, to global audiences this spring and summer, exclusively on pay-per-view.

NORTHERN RISING streams live on Saturday, May 10, from the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, formerly known as the legendary Maple Leaf Gardens. This landmark event will feature a stacked lineup of world-class talent and major championship implications!

A 20-Man Gauntlet Match to crown the new MAPLE LEAF PRO Canadian Champion, featuring “Nomad” Bishop Dyer (fka Baron Corbin), “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi (fka Jinder Mahal), WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, and AEW’s newest signing, Josh Alexander!

The finals of the MAPLE LEAF PRO Women’s Championship Tournament: “Smiley” Kylie Rae vs. The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw

The Ten Pounds of Gold Comes to Toronto: NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Thom Latimer vs. Canada’s Stu Grayson

A dream match with international stakes: AEW’s “The Professor” Serena Deeb vs. TJPW’s “Pink Striker” Miyu Yamashita

RESURRECTION airs live on Saturday, July 5, marking MAPLE LEAF PRO’s highly anticipated debut in Montreal, Quebec-one of professional wrestling’s most iconic and passionate cities.

Featured talent includes Montreal’s own PCO – Perfect Creation One, “The Complete” Matt Cardona, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, “Smiley” Kylie Rae, “The Quintessential Diva” Gisele Shaw and Quebec native Stu Grayson!

PAY-PER-VIEW PRICING

USA & Canada

Standalone Event: $29.99

Two-Event Bundle: $44.99

International

Standalone Event: $24.99 USD

Two-Event Bundle: $34.99

“We’re raising the bar with these events,” said Scott D’Amore, President of MAPLE LEAF PRO.

“By continuing our partnership with TrillerTV, we’re bringing the spotlight back to Canadian wrestling-while delivering matchups that rival anything happening around the world today.”

NORTHERN RISING and RESURRECTION will be available for purchase at TrillerTV.com and on the TrillerTV app across all major platforms.

Additional talent announcements, match details, and media availability to follow in the coming weeks.

“MAPLE LEAF PRO represents everything that’s great about professional wrestling — rich history, passionate fans, and a commitment to showcasing world-class talent. At TrillerTV, we’re proud to expand our partnership with Scott D’Amore and his incredible team to bring Northern Rising and Resurrection to a global audience. These events are must-see moments for fans everywhere, and we’re honored that TrillerTV is the home for them. This partnership further strengthens our world-leading portfolio of pro wrestling and combat sports content, alongside our growing slate of premium multi-sport offerings.”

— Adam Bigwood, Chief Content Officer, TrillerTV

MAPLE LEAF PRO. Canadian Wrestling, World-Class.