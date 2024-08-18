– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Mariah May discussed her feud with Toni Storm. Below are some highlights. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mariah May on her relationship with Toni Storm: “I wouldn’t be nothing without Toni Storm. She made me everything that I am today. She gave me everything that she had: clothes, her knowledge, her time, and she made me who I am. She created this monster, and she created her own downfall. This is entirely her fault; everybody saw it coming. Everybody told her it was going to happen, even fans saw it coming. She didn’t listen, and now, she has to face me in my hometown next Sunday, and she’s going to die.”

On if her idea was to betray Toni Storm before she could do the same to her: “No. I’m closer to Toni than anyone else. That woman has her head in the clouds. There was no world where she would ever turn on me. She loved me like I was her child…It was never a worry of mine. And for me, I always knew I was going to do it, it was just a case of when. Wembley was just perfect — the perfect time to do it. That’s why I struck when I did.”

On their match at All In: “So, if I were you guys, I would obviously tune in to All In. And if you stick around for the media scrum, which I will obviously be at because I’m going to win after I murder Toni Storm, I think I’ll read a little something to commemorate her very tragic but interesting life. I think it’s going to be very satisfying because, like I said, I’ve been planning this honestly since the UK, since I stepped in for Toni at an indie show, since I followed her to Stardom, since I followed her to AEW. This has been on my mind for a really long time,” May commented.

On how she thinks the match will feel: “I think it’s going feel really good, and I’m excited to end Toni’s reign because, as you know, Thunder [Rosa], many people have tried and not been able to do it, but it’s because everyone has taken the wrong approach. The way to beat Toni is psychological warfare. I made her fall in love with me, and now, I’m going to break her heart.”

Mariah May vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship goes down on Sunday, August 25 at AEW All In: London 2024. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.