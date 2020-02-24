Mark Haskins Says He’s Ready For His World Title Shot at ROH Gateway of Honor

– ROH has released a new interview with Mark Haskins discussing his triple threat match for PCO’s ROH World Title at Gateway of Honor this coming weekend. You can see the video below, with Haskins (flanked by Tracy Williams) talking about beating Alex Shelley and how 2020 is the year he’s focused on the ROH World Championship.

Haskins will face PCO and Rush for the former’s title at the event, which takes place on Saturday in St. Charles, Missouri.