Mark Henry Says TNA Needs To Get More Out Of WWE Relationship

Mark Henry believes that the relationship between WWE and TNA needs to do more for the latter company. The two sides have been working together for a while now and Henry said on Busted Open Radio that he thinks TNA should get more than they have so far out of the deal.

“I think that TNA needs to get more and I think that can happen,” Henry said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “You see a match with Moose and Oba Femi, it’s going to be Oba Femi. You see a match with Joe Hendry, he’s the only one that’s getting the love.”

He continued, “It’s got to go back and forth, ‘you win one, I win one, let’s have the rubber match.'”

Hendry made an appearance at WrestleMania 41 through the relationship, facing Randy Orton on night two of the PPV.