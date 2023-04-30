Mark Long Says He Prefers To Finish A Bout “With No Broken Bones”

Speaking recently with Fightful‘s FMC, Mark Long shared some stories of his time in the ring and a particular anecdote about the injuries he suffered while wrestling against Steve Maclin. Long recounted how he suffered a set of fractured ribs and how Maclin reacted the following day. You can find a highlight from Long and watch the complete interview below.

On the injuries he received from his fight with Maclin: “My last match, Steve Maclin, in our last match, that fucker fractured two of my ribs and I had to go to the hospital. It was not kayfabe, it was for real. The next morning, he was like, ‘how are your ribs?’ I knew they were totally messed up. He’s like, ‘Maybe you should come foam roll it in my hotel.’ Are you kidding me? You want me to crack my ribs even more foam rolling it on your floor? This is how I told people they treat me in wrestling. We’ve all seen Rocky 3, right? Remember when Hulk Hogan has an exhibition match, and Hulk is like, how dare this guy try to wrestle me, and he beats the shit out Rocky? That’s how they treat me. ‘How dare this kid come into my wrestling ring.’ I have to tell them, ‘guys, I’m not as young as you. I may look a little younger, but these bones and my muscles are older. We can go at it and have a great time, but at the end of the day, I need to walk out of there with no broken bones.'”