Marko Stunt Reveals He Suffered a Fracture in His Vertebrae

– In a series of posts on his Twitter account, wrestler and former AEW talent Marko Stunt revealed he’s suffering from a fracture in his vertebrae. You can read the statement he shared on the injury below:

“Wanted to give everyone an update. I haven’t been super active on here and there’s some reasons. I’ve been dealing with a lot of pain recently in my lower back, and ended up doing something to agitate it more. After going to the doctor and getting X-rays they noticed that I have fracture in my vertebrae, as well as rotated vertebrae. They also noticed a disk being squeezed out of the side like toothpaste (how they described it). As of right now I’m still going to doctors appointments and figuring things out. I’m not sure what’s going to happen next, but I’d like to thank everyone that’s supported me over my career. I’ve suffered quite a few injuries that have taken their toll on me, but I’m hoping to recover and come back better than ever! I’m keeping my head up!”

Marko Stunt exited AEW after his contract expired in May 2022.

