Marq Quen Comments On His Torn Pec Injury, Explains Lengthy Absence

In a video for Isiah Kassidy’s Youtube channel (via Fightful), Marq Quen spoke about his absence from AEW due to a torn pectoral muscle and why his recovery took so long. Quen recently returned on an episode of AEW Dynamite.

He said: “I’ve been getting surgery, I’ve been staying at home, crying, miserable, depressed. It took a lot for me to get the surgery because… I was told that I can heal on my own. So when I was trying to heal on my own, they told me that I wouldn’t get the strength back that I had before. So then that’s when I was like, by that time, it was already February, March. Then I was like, why didn’t they say that from the beginning? I would have got the surgery back in December. So that’s why I got the surgery in April. Got this nice little scar right here, you see that?”

Quen revealed that he was hurt when his shoulder popped during the team’s ‘Silly String’ maneuver. However he joked that a different reason sounded better.

He added: “Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett whooped our asses. [Kassidy says he thought he popped his shoulder on a Silly String] Yes. But I like the ‘whooping our asses’ better.“