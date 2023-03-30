wrestling / News
Masha Slamovich Says GCW Allows Her To Be Her Most Unrestrained Self
Masha Slamovich is the GCW World Champion, and she recently discussed how the promotion allows her to be the most true to herself. Slamovich spoke with Fightful for a recent interview and talked about how her character differs a little from promotion to promotion.
“Well, I would think I would say to anybody who watches any of my work in general, I think it’s something you either pick the one thing that you like and then you stick with that or you can mix into one of the many, many styles that I do—GCW, Bloodsport, Impact,” Slamovich said. “It’s a different side of Masha, but it’s all the same because it’s still just me. I feel like at GCW, I can be the most unrestrained and true to myself if I can say anything about that.”
Slamovich captured the GCW World Championship at Eye For an Eye earlier this month.
More Trending Stories
- Wrestlemania 39 Set Photo Shows Original Hell in a Cell Structure
- Britt Baker Says Her Injury Is Getting Worse, Talks Outcasts vs. Originals Rivalry
- Cody Rhodes on Tension With Seth Rollins Nearly Boiling Into a Fight Backstage
- Dax Harwood Blasts Bryan Alvarez, Says Alvarez ‘Doesn’t Get’ Professional Wrestling