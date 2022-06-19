wrestling / News
Mask vs. Mask Match Made Official For AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City
June 19, 2022 | Posted by
Pentagon and Villano IV will put their masks on the line against each other at AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. The two “advanced” to the Mask vs. Mask finals of the Ruleta De La Muerte, a tournament where the loser moves on, at Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. As noted earlier, Pentagon lost to Blue Demon Jr. and Villano lost to Psycho Clown in the semifinals.
The show is set to take place on October 15th in Mexico City.
Villano IV will face Pentagon in a mask vs. mask match on October 15th. #TripleManiaXXX pic.twitter.com/p9zQAsbuCJ
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Treating Cody Rhodes’ Return Like Triple H’s In 2002
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related