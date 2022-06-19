wrestling / News

Mask vs. Mask Match Made Official For AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City

June 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pentagon and Villano IV will put their masks on the line against each other at AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City. The two “advanced” to the Mask vs. Mask finals of the Ruleta De La Muerte, a tournament where the loser moves on, at Saturday night’s AAA TripleMania XXX: Tijuana. As noted earlier, Pentagon lost to Blue Demon Jr. and Villano lost to Psycho Clown in the semifinals.

The show is set to take place on October 15th in Mexico City.

