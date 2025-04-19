Match Order and Producers For Night One of WWE Wrestlemania 41

Fightful Select has the complete match order for tonight’s Wrestlemania 41 event in Las Vegas, as well as list of the producers.

* Triple H welcomes fans to the show (writer: Devyn Prieto)

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso (producer: Bobby Roode)

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day (producers: Abyss & Adam Pearce)

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (producers: Jason Jordan & Petey Williams)

* WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (producers: Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra)

* Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano (producer: Shawn Daivari)

* WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (producers: TJ Wilson & Molly Holly)

* Hall of Fame inductees appear (writers: Alexandra Williams & Michael Kirshenbaum)

* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns (producers: Michael Hayes & Jamie Noble)