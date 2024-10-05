Match Order, Times Referees and Producers For Tonight’s WWE Bad Blood

Fightful Select reports that the match order, match times, referees and producers for tonight’s WWE Bad Blood have been revealed.

* The Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will open the show. It is scheduled to run for 35 minutes. Shawn Bennett is the referee inside while Daphanie LaShaunn is at the door. Abyss is the producer.

* Nia Jax vs. Bayley is scheduled to run for 15 minutes. Jessika Carr is the referee. Petey Williams is the producer.

* Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor is scheduled to run for 20 minutes. Daphanie LaShaunn is the referee. Adam Pearce is the producer.

* Triple H is scheduled to cut a promo, which will run for around 12 minutes. Adam Pearce is the producer.

* Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley is scheduled to run for 20 minutes. Dan Engler is the referee. TJ Wilson is the producer.

* Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu is the main event. It is scheduled to run for 30 minutes. Jason Ayers was the referee. Jamie Noble and Bobby Roode are the producer.