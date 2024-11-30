Match Order, Times, Producers and Referees For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series

Fightful Select has several notes on tonight’s WWE Survivor Series PLE, including the match order, times, producers and referees.

* The Women’s WarGames match is ongoing and opened the show. It is planned to run 45 minutes. The producers are TJ Wilson, Pete Williams and Nora Greenwald. The referees are Shawn Bennett and Daphanie LaShaunn.

* LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura will happen next and is planned to run 15 minutes. Ryan Tran is the referee. Shawn Daivari is the producer.

* Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser will be the third match, and is planned to run 18 minutes. Eddie Orengo is the referee. Chris Park and Nick Aldis are the producers.

* GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest will be the fourth match. It will run for 20 minutes. Rod Zapata is the referee. Adam Pearce is the producer.

* The Men’s Wargames match will be the main event and is expected to run for 45 minutes. Charles Robinson and Ryan Tran are the referees. Michael Hayes, Jamie Noble, and Bobby Roode are the producers.