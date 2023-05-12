Matt Brannigan Laments The End of AEW Dark

After the apparent conclusion of AEW Dark recently, Matt Brannigan offered his thoughts on the situation in an interview with Fightful‘s In The Weeds. Brannigan shared the story of his own appearances on Dark and expressed his appreciation for the opportunities offered by the show to indie talent. You can find a few highlights from Brannigan and watch the complete interview below.

On his own experiences with AEW Dark: “They just reached out and asked me to be there and get beat up. I don’t know if someone told them that I get beat up very well, but I do. ‘He looks okay and gets beat up well.’ ‘Perfect.’ I went the one time and I just think they liked me and then they invited me back a couple more times. It was fun.”

On the value independent wrestlers found with the show: “It’s kind of a bummer because it quickly became such a staple of independent wrestling. It’s a bummer to see it end. I guess there is still opportunity, but maybe there is less of them now. I don’t know what’s going to come of the new AEW show, if that’s going to present more opportunities. I think everyone is just going to have to work harder. There was a lot of opportunity. The opportunity is still there, people just have to work for it. It’s not going to be as easy now.”