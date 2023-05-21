wrestling / News
Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander Set For DDT Pro Wrestling Show
Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander are headed to Japan for a DDT Pro show in July. DDT Pro announced on Twitter that the two will be part of their Wrestle Peter Pan event on July 23rd. Cardona will battle Tetsuya Endo for the DDT Universal Championship.
Cardona tweeted out the news as well, writing:
“THE INDY GOD & INDY GODDESS @stephdelander are coming to JAPAN! @ddtpro”
THE INDY GOD & INDY GODDESS @stephdelander are coming to JAPAN! @ddtpro pic.twitter.com/CTmhqzG1Ub
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 21, 2023