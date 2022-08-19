Matt Cardona. Thunder Rosa To Star In The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical

The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical has found its stars in Matt Cardona and Thunder Rosa. Busted Open Radio announced on Friday that Cardona, Rosa, and Busted Open co-host Dave LeGreca will star in the rock musical, which will take place on September 26 in Jersey City, New Jersey at White Eagle Hall.

The musical is described as:

“Ben Vengeance has been professional wrestling’s biggest star for years and tonight is his last match. With the weight of his legacy, the future of the organization and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife Jenny (a wrestling star in her own right) all on his shoulders, the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset. The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical is Chock-full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling. This isn’t your grandma’s musical; unless your grandma is a TOTAL BAD ASS!”