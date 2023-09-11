Matt Hardy Recounts Attending Bray Wyatt’s Funeral Service

Matt Hardy attended Bray Wyatt’s funeral service last week, and he recently talked about the experience. Hardy spoke on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast about attending the service, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On attending the funeral service: “It was tough, it was sad, it was strange, it was weird … my heart is shattered for his family. Some of them spoke and I can’t imagine the grief that they are going through. It’s just so hard to understand how someone 36 years old dies and someone that you know, and who you assumed was very healthy. He leaves behind four kids -– two very young, which is just heartbreaking as well … I can’t even imagine.”

On reuniting with friends at the service: “It was so crazy to see everybody at this gathering and to get everybody in one room. It’s so sad that we were reunited in those circumstances, it was very weird. But it was an important moment to let him know … to honor and celebrate his life.”