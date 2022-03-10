wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Comments On Real Emotion of Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut

March 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy Jeff Hardy AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy spoke about the real emotion of having his brother Jeff debut in AEW, which happened last night.

He wrote: “The emotion is real. We need each other more than people understand. #AEWDynamite

