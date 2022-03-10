wrestling / News
Matt Hardy Comments On Real Emotion of Jeff Hardy’s AEW Debut
March 10, 2022 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy spoke about the real emotion of having his brother Jeff debut in AEW, which happened last night.
He wrote: “The emotion is real. We need each other more than people understand. #AEWDynamite”
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2022