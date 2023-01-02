wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Confirms That Marq Quen Is Injured

January 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy has been teaming with Isiah Kassidy on AEW TV as of late, but Kassidy’s usual tag partner Marq Quen has been absent. According to Hardy, that’s because Quen is injured.

He wrote on Twitter: “Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward.

Quen replied: “I’ll be back faster than a barefoot jackrabbit on a hot greasy griddle in the middle of August!!

