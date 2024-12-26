Matt Hardy Discusses Criticism Of TNA Bringing Back Tessa Blanchard

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA, AJ Styles, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tessa Blanchard’s return to TNA: “I do know there was some feedback, online especially. And there were a few people that I was sitting in the room with who changed, and were like, ‘Oh, man. She was here at one time and she didn’t do things right,’ or whatever else. One thing I have heard is that everyone that she was going to be working with, they were given the heads up and they knew that was gonna be happening. But also, apparently, they’ve been following her pretty close and just seeing how she’s been as a performer, how professional she’s been and whatnot.

“And it seems so far so good. And I know she was available to speak with anyone who may have had any kind of grievances with her at the end of the night. I think that as a society too, if someone is actually trying to right their wrongs and get their life back on course, we still have to be able to give second chances, or third chances. I mean, if I hadn’t gotten second chances, I’d have been f**ked. And there’s a lot of people, especially in pro wrestling, that sometimes if they are trying to prove themselves and they seem worthy of being given another opportunity, you gotta let them have it.”

On AJ Styles being backstage at TNA Final Resolution: “We saw AJ. He was backstage. It’s was great, man. Great to see him and to catch up with him… I’ve loved AJ since I first met him, and he’s always been a great guy. He’s one of the guys that’s never changed. A good Southern boy, like me and Jeff. So it’s always great to see good old Alan Jones.”

On Styles being at TNA as a WWE guy: “I mean, TNA is such a huge part of his life. And I’m sure that it was great for him just to come there and see everyone, and visit with everyone, and catch up with people you haven’t seen in years. I do love the fact that those things aren’t contentious now”

