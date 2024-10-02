– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, The Hardys’ Matt Hardy discussed hearing from parents and their kids about their fandom, and how fathers used to be fans of The Hardys themselves when they were younger. Matt Hardy noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “People just sometimes want to talk, and share their story — whatever it is — and how it changed their life or molded them in some way or capacity, and we like to listen to them.”

Matt and Jeff Hardy are currently free agents and competing for TNA Wrestling.