Matt Hardy Hints At a Change Ahead of Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy hinted that something needs to change ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. He seemed to renounce his ‘Big Money Matt’ persona and showed regret for taking advantage of other wrestlers.

He wrote: “I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in @AEW, much like those who came before me. I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On #AEWDynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy.”

Hardy was pinned by Darby Allin at Revolution. This comes along with rumors that his brother is a free agent today.