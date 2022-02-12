Matt Hardy on Jeff Hardy’s WWE Non-Compete Clause, Possibly Writing Another Book

– During this week’s edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy spoke about his brother Jeff Hardy’s non-compete clause with WWE expiring on March 9. WWE released Jeff Hardy on December 9, 2021, so Hardy will become a free agent starting March 10. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt on Jeff Hardy’s WWE non-compete clause: “Jeff’s non-compete clause runs till March 9th, 2022 so as of March 10th, he will be free to do whatever. Then he could negotiate with somebody or work for another big company that has television or whatever it may be. Do I think Jeff Hardy could end up coming to AEW and teaming with Matt Hardy again? As they say in the wrestling business, never say never, anything is possible. We’re definitely going to be working together and we’ll see if the planets align and we do get the opportunity to become the greatest team in all of space and time once more.”

On writing another autobiography: “I’ve had a couple people that have reached out about writing another autobiography and they have asked Jeff as well. There’s one guy that has been on Jeff to write his autobiography forever. I feel like now, we actually have content to write a book. I remember thinking when we wrote a book initially, I was like god, we were so young and so little in life. We have pretty amazing stories with the whole wrestling in our backyards on trampolines and the whole OMEGA story is all intriguing and inspirational in many ways but now we have truly lived life and had these amazing successes and these downs.”

Matt Hardy on what they can write about: “We’ve been through peaks and valleys, so there’s so much we can write about now which should really be a book, that would be not just be juicy, but pretty motivational and inspirational. I have definitely thought about it and when the time is right, I would definitely write a book again and make sure it’s out. I’m definitely into doing another book and will do another book when this is all said and done.”