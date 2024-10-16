Matt Hardy Recalls Shane Helms’ Reinvention As Gregory Helms In 2006

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, the TNA star talked about his match with Gregory Helms at WWE No Mercy 2006 and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Shane Helms’ reinvention as Gregory Helms in 2006: “They were ready to change him up as a character, I do know. And they wanted to give him a more serious edge. And I’m also pretty positive that they didn’t want him to go with the title of ‘Shane,’ because there was a Shane McMahon, obviously. And they were very big on people not having the first same name, especially in those days.

“So they ended up going with Gregory, who was his legitimate first name, he’s Gregory Shane Helms. But he just wanted to change things up, and he wanted to show people that he really could be a serious performer. And I think he took a lot of pride in it, and I was very proud of him for being able to make that change and being a very serious competitor.”

On his new look: “This was a good look for Shane, I like this look. I like this look with the biker briefs and the long, sleeveless overcoat. It’s just very different from The Hurricane. It’s very unique, it just kind of makes him look very different.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.