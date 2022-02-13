Matt Hardy on Wanting a New Day vs. The Hardy Boyz Match

– On the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy spoke about a matchup between The Hardy Boyz and The New Day being a major matchup that got away that the team never got to have. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Matt Hardy on wanting to work with The New Day: “The New Day is definitely a team that we want to work against. Because I got to reference them several times when I was doing Broken Matt Hardy in TNA/IMPACT. You know, they were The Day of New, and I kept making references to those guys and calling them out and saying it was our mission, we had been sent from a higher power, we have to prove that we are the greatest tag team in all space and time. So there’s a match that was definitely on our to-do list that we wanted to get and have and unfortunately, we didn’t get to have it then.”

On still wanting that match: “But yeah, I would have loved to have had that match. Once again, Kofi is the guy I’ve known for a long time, got a lot of love and respect for him too. He’s such a great family man now and has those kids and we always had that in common. Woods is someone I like a lot too. We’re in this in this cool text group where we stay in contact quite a bit. Big E, I just kind of got to know him during this last run at WWE. So that was a lot of fun, too. He’s just a great guy. I’m so happy that he has been as successful as he has been the last little while. I guess it’s pro wrestling and who knows. Never say never. Maybe one day we’ll get a Hardyz vs. The New Day match. It is a match we would definitely like to have at some point in our careers.”

Matt Hardy is currently signed to AEW. His brother, Jeff Hardy, was released by WWE last December. So, it seems unlikely there would be a New Day vs. Hardy Boyz match for the foreseeable future.