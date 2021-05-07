Matt Riddle Reportedly Asks For Candy Cartwright’s Lawsuit Against Him To Be Thrown Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the legal team for Matt Riddle have written a new pleading asking for the judge to throw out the lawsuit filed against him by Candy Cartwright. WWE, Gabe Sapolsky and EVOLVE have already been removed as defendants in the case. They also filed a motion claiming that Cartwright wants $10 million to settle.

With WWE, they were included because Drake Wuertz cancelled a booking for Cartwright as an NXT extra, citing a problem with one of the talents. That was believed to be a “smoking gun” but the judge disagreed and couldn’t tie WWE to the case, and WWE is “where the money is.”