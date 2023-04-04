wrestling / News

Matt Riddle Makes Return on WWE Raw, Attacks Miz

April 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Matt Riddle is back in WWE, making his return on Raw and taking out The Miz. Riddle came to the ring during a promo by The Miz, who was bragging about beating Shane McMahon until he couldn’t continue. Riddle came out and attacked Miz, hitting him with the Bro Derek.

Riddle was last seen on WWE TV when Solo Sikoa took him out on the December 5th episode of Raw. It was reported that he failed a Wellness drug test and was suspended, entering rehab that month.

