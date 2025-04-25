Matthew Jackson Thanks Fans For Support, Says He’d Have Quit Long Ago Without It

In a post on Instagram, Matthew Jackson thanked fans who have supported the Young Bucks over the years, saying he might have quit without them. The Bucks recently returned to AEW and won a match on last Wednesday’s Dynamite.

He wrote: “Nothing but love to the real ones who’ve never stopped supporting us. To the ones who didn’t fall for the phony character assassination clickbait articles. The rumors, the lies. You had our backs the whole time & it didn’t go unnoticed. We still do this for you. I would have probably called it a night a long time ago without your support. Let’s keep going. Let’s come back bigger, better & sharper. What is ‘the feeling’ everyone talks about? It’s you. You’re the recipe. Onward & upward.”