Matthew Rehwoldt No Longer Taking In-Ring Bookings, Focusing on Commentary

Matthew Rehwoldt is stepping away from in-ring work as he’s no longer taking such bookings, and will focus on commentary going forward. Rehwoldt posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that he isn’t taking wrestling bookings anymore and will be doing broadcast as well as exploring opportunities in esports, gaming, voiceover and more.

Rehwoldt wrote:

“So here you go:

I will no longer be taking bookings to wrestle going forward.

I’ve always been most at home with a mic in front of me and am in love with the broadcast side of the biz. I’m not sure I feel I belong in the ring anymore and this year has taught me that.”

“But I love what I’m doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up!

All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content!

I DO ALL THE THINGS!”