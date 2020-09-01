UPDATED: WWE Confirms Mauro Ranallo’s Exit, Departure Reportedly Amicable

UPDATE: WWE has now confirmed that they have mutually agreed with Mauro Ranallo to part ways. The company announced the news on WWE.com in a statement that reads as follows:

“WWE and Mauro Ranallo have mutually and amicably agreed to part ways. Mauro’s passion and enthusiasm left an indelible and exciting mark with WWE and its fans, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The Wrestling Observer, which initially reported the news, notes that the exit is amicable without any negativity from either side. Ranallo was looking for a less stressful schedule and WWE did try to accommodate him as best they could, but he wanted to move on.

Ranallo said in a statement, “I appreciate the opportunity I had to realize my childhood dream of working in sports entertainment, and I wish WWE well in the future. Now I want to direct my focus and devote my time to my other projects and to my mental health charitable activities and the well-being of my mother and myself.”

Ranallo will continue his work announcing boxing for Showtime and MMA for Bellator. He is also reportedly looking at spending more time on his advocacy for mental health, voiceover work, and other projects.

ORIGINAL: NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo is reportedly finished with his WWE commitments, according to new reports. Dave Meltzer initially reported on Twitter that Ranallo was parting ways with WWE and PWInsider has since confirmed the news. The site reports that Ranallo finished at some point over the last several weeks, and one source believed that the exit happened just after NXT Takeover XXX.

There were rumors internally that Ranallo was leaving or done over the past week, but no details or confirmation were able to be procured. Ranallo has been with WWE since 2015, initially joining Smackdown as lead announcer before moving to NXT. Ranallo has also continued his work announcing for boxing and MMA as an independent contractor, and is an advocate for ending the stigma associated with mental health issues.