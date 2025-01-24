Max Caster Releases New Mixtape Worst Rapper Alive

Max Caster calls himself the Best Wrestler Alive, but his new mixtape is called Worst Rapper Alive. The mixtape is now available on Spotify. It runs for 39 minutes and has fourteen tracks.

1. Cancelled 01:44

2. Can’t Kill Me 02:19

3. Off the Chain 02:38

4. Bringing Them Things 03:14

5. Mixed Nuts 02:48

6. Good Bitch 02:19

7. President Platinum 03:42

8. American Male 02:17

9. Finer Things 02:17

10 .The Matrix 02:46

11. Viral 03:12

12. Performative Feminist 02:29

13. Human Experience 04:25

14. Shine 02:25 about

a mixtape about being a wrestler, but not necessarily about wrestling. recorded in my mom’s basement. amateurly mixed in my brand new condo. inspired by the people who hate me. for the people who love me.