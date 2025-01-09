Maxxine Dupri Praises Chelsea Green, Says She’s The Most Uplifting Person in WWE Locker Room

In an interview with Lightweights (via SEScoops), Maxxine Dupri spoke highly of Chelsea Green, calling her the most uplifting person in the WWE locker room. Green recently won her first singles title in WWE, becoming the first-ever Women’s United States Champion.

Dupri said: “I think for me, definitely Chelsea. Chelsea is someone that, and I’ve seen it time and time again with people that she’s close with, people that she’s not close with. If someone needs something or is struggling, that girl will call the President of the United States, and be like, ‘I have the girl for you.’ She will uplift you. Literally, we were texting today. This is my favorite. We were texting today about the rumble, and she’s like, oh, I have the perfect boots for you that you could wear,’ Like her wrestling boots. And she did that for me last Rumble. Last rumble she let me wear her boots because they matched my gear. She just has no sense of jealousy. She’s so secure in who she is, rightfully so, she’s 10 out of 10 human in all categories. But it makes it so fun to be such close friends with her, because she constantly lifts everyone up around her. I think that’s the reason that you see the entire roster is so happy for her. It’s not just like, one person. We are all like, ‘She’s so, so deserving of this moment.’“