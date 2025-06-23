wrestling / News
Mayu Iwatani Recently Suffered A Broken Rib
In a post on her Instagram Stories, Marigold’s Mayu Iwatani revealed that she recently suffered a broken rib and had to go to the hospital for treatment. She described the pain as ‘intense.’
Iwatani recently joined Marigold after a successful run in STARDOM. There, she won almost everything there is to win, including the World of STARDOM Championship and the IWGP Women’s Chammpionship. She jumped to Marigold last month. Her last match was on Saturday, where she and Komomo Minami lost to Darkness Revolution.
I’m wishing Mayu all the best as she deals with the injury. Take all the time needed, GOAT. 🙏#pw_mg | #岩谷麻優 pic.twitter.com/s9kGu1mun8
— Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) June 23, 2025
