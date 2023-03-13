Memphis Wrestling (5.30.1981) Review  

-Originally aired May 30, 1981.

-Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown.

-Lance Russell has words with TV Champion Kevin Sullivan. Sullivan is defending the TV Title against jobber Pat Hutchinson, and Lance wonders why he’s not giving a rematch to Dutch Mantell. Kevin Sullivan’s explanation, plain and simple, is that Dutch lost the TV Title to him. How does losing entitle him to another shot at it? And besides, young guys like Pat Hutchinson never get opportunities because Jerry Lawler and Bill Dundee hog all the title matches. This is a show of generosity!



TV TITLE: KEVIN SULLIVAN (Champion, with Jimmy Hart) vs. PAT HUTCHINSON

-So Dutch Mantell sits in on commentary since he’s been shafted out of the title match that he wanted. Kevin lays into Hutchinson while Dutch fumes about how Pat’s a good wrestler for a rookie but he’s just not ready for this spot, and it’s a joke to treat him that way. Back suplex finishes the youngster with ease, and Sullivan predictably retains.

-Lance Russell talks to Roy Rogers, the wrestler who suffered a pinfall loss to Jimmy Hart in Mid-South Coliseum because of interference from Wayne Ferris. Ferris and Hart come out to dispute the claim, and Eddie Marlin heads out and says “Yes you did interfere, you lying liar.” He fines Wayne $1,000 while Jimmy tries to insist that “it was a friend of mine who jumped the barricades” and he happened to look like Wayne Ferris in wrestling tights. Eddie Marlin calls bullshit and gives Jimmy one shot at this–next week, produce this mysterious friend who looks like Wayne Ferris, or Wayne gets fined $2,000.



WAYNE FERRIS (with Jimmy Hart) vs. TIM LEONARD

-Ferris takes Leonard down, but Leonard clamps on headscissors. Ferris slides out and applies a hammerlock, then switches to a chinlock. Leonard suddenly comes to life, but not for long, crashing on an attempted dropkick, and Ferris drops an elbow for three.

-Tojo Yamomoto cuts a promo, promising to debut a new wrestler who’s going to win the “singles belt” because he forgot the actual name of the title. His new charge is Chic “We Have Ric Flair at Home, Kids” Donovan.



CHIC DONOVAN vs. KOKO WARE

-Oh, good idea, put the new heel against Koko, when has that ever gone wrong. Donovan wrestles cleanly to start, impressing the commentators. Koko gets some offense in for a near fall, but Chic stays calm and works the arm. Koko bodyslams out. Chic goes back to the arm. They trade hiptosses and armdrags for a bit. At least this time around, I get the impression this is the match they’re going for.

-Koko throws dropkicks and follows with a backdrop. Chic is reeling, but he throws a series of rights, just totally done with the scientific facade at this point, and applies a figure four out of nowhere to get the submission.



EXPIRATION OF TIME: SUPERSTAR BILL DUNDEE, THE DREAM MACHINE, DUTCH MANTELL, & ROY ROGERS vs. THE NIGHTMARES, MASA FUCHI, & MISTER ONITA (with Tojo Yamomoto)

-It figures we’d have an Expiration of Time match that actually sounds pretty neat on a week where I don’t have a complete copy. Well, I’ll enjoy it while I can.

-Dundee fights off the Japanese contingent single-handedly. The end.