Mercedes Mone Begs Momo Watanabe To Return Her TBS Title

– As noted, Momo Watanabe snuck up behind AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone and scared her away last night on AEW Dynamite. In the process, Mone dropped her TBS title belt, which was picked up and acquired by Watanabe. It looks like Watanabe still has possession of Mone’s title, as she noted on social media.

Mercedes Mone wrote last night, “Please give me back my beautiful TBS championship @stardom_momo 😭😭😭🤬🤬😡🙏🏾🙏🏾 #AEWDynamite”

Mone will get a chance to get some payback against Watanabe for stealing her belt. The two women face off for the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution 2025 next month. Revolution is scheduled for Sunday, March 9 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.