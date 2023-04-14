Mercedes Mone Lays Out the Differences Between Wrestling in Japan and WWE

Mercedes Mone recently discussed the differences in competing in Japan and WWE. The IWGP Women’s Champion recently talked what it’s like to perform in WWE versus her work in Japan during a Q&A panel at Megacon.

“It’s definitely not the same,” Mone said (per Fightful). “It’s so different. Besides being in a whole different country with a completely different language barrier and not understanding anything, but it’s so magical because wrestling is so universal. I don’t have to say any words. I just feel it with my emotions and the movement when I get into the ring.”

She continued, “The girls over there are legit. They’ve been training twice a day, five days a week, and this is their livelihood. The Japanese culture, they’re very strict and disciplined. That’s what I really love when I go to Japan. My match with KAIRI was so different. I was so nervous and was like, ‘Are we going to be able to understand each other?’ It’s been so magical. I’m trying to make more history in wrestling and I feel this is my chance to do it and I’m ready for more.”

Mone is set to defend her IWGP Women’s Championship against Mayu Iwatani on April 23rd.