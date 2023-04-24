wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Thinks The Renegade Twins Should Come To STARDOM

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Mercedes Mone NJPW Sakura Genesis Image Credit: NJPW

Mercedes Mone continues to make a splash in NJPW and STARDOM, having extended her contract with Bushiroad recently. She might also be on the verge of starting her own faction within the industry, in her recent social media activity is any indication. In reaction to a posted image of the Renegade Twins, Mone stated:

Perfect for my stardom faction

Robyn Renegade, for one, also seems excited about the concept, posting her own reaction shortly thereafter:

This… 💯❤️ NEED THIS!

You can see the original Twitter posts below.

