– The D.M.D. did not have enough to overcome the C.E.O. Mercedes Mone beat Dr. Britt Baker to retain her TBS Championship at today’s AEW All In: London event at Wembley Stadium.

Dr. Baker used a strategy out of the patented Eddie Guerrero playbook to get Mone’s bodyguard, Kamille, ejected from the ringside area during the match. However, it was not enough. Mone later hit Baker with the Money Maker to pick up the pinfall and victory.

One year ago, Mercedes Mone made her first AEW appearance at AEW All In: London 2023, watching the show as a spectator in the audience, after being invited to the show by Tony Khan. She later signed with AEW earlier this year and quickly became the TBS Champion.

You can view some clips and images from the match below. AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.

When Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. returned to AEW, she made it clear that the first name on her hit list was Mercedes Moné as they clash right now for the TBS Title! Order #AEWAllInLondon on PPV right now!

🔗 https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj@RealBrittBaker pic.twitter.com/mCHItk5TNi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 25, 2024