Mercedes Mone Teases Full-Time Move to Japan On Social Media

Mercedes Mone has been enjoying her work in Japan since the start of the year, and she’s teased the idea of heading their full-time. Mone is set to defend her IWGP Women’s Championship this weekend against Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM All Star Grand Queendom, and she posted to her Instagram Stories with an image where she wrote:

“Definitely moving full time to [Japan].”

Mone also posted in her Stories noting that it was “time to learn” Japanese. Mone’s contract is reportedly set to expire following her match at All Star Grand Queendom, though there have also been discussions for her to work at least one more show after that.