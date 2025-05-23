Mercedes Mone Has Been Wanting To Wrestle Toni Storm For a Long Time

Mercedes Mone is hoping to get the match she’s wanted for a long time in Toni Storm. Mone spoke with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed and spoke about her match with Jamie Hayter this weekend at AEW Double Or Nothing.

“I’ve never wrestled Jamie, I’m so excited,” Mone said. “First Athena, now Jamie–the Owen Cup is going to be one of the best tournaments in the world, and I’ve never got to wrestle Toni Storm before, except for a little three-way. Wrestling Toni Storm, that’s a match I’ve been waiting to wrestle for a very, very long time.”

Mone and Hayter compete in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double Or Nothing, with the winner going on to challenge for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In.