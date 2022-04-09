wrestling / News
Michael Elgin Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Majestic 2022
Michael Elgin is returning to Pro Wrestling NOAH for their Majestic 2022 show. NOAH announced on Twitter on Friday that Elgin is returning to the company to face Masa Kitamiya on night two of the event, which takes place on April 30th.
Elgin most recently made news when he sued Impact in February alleging that the company breached its contract by removing him from programming over sexual misconduct allegations made during the #SpeakingOut movement in June of 2020.
📢 4.30 Ryogoku Kokugikan [Michael Elgin] Participation decision 🔥🔥🔥
WRESTLE UNIVERSE presents MAJESTIC 2022
📅 April 30th (Sat)
🛎 15: 00 Start
🏢 Ryogoku Kokugikan
🎙 English commentary
🔘 @MichaelElgin25 🆚 @noah_kitamiya #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/T6lWFiXrt1
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) April 8, 2022
