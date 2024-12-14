– Michin competes in the finals of the WWE United States Championship tournament tonight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. She faces Chelsea Green in the finals, and the winner will become the inaugural champion. Earlier today, she shared a message on the title via her social media. She beat Tiffany Stratton in the semifinals of the tournament last night on SmackDown to advance to the finals.

Michin wrote, “Today is the day.. I bring my baby home. #WWE #SNME” If she wins, this would be the first title of her WWE career.

Michin vs. Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s US Title goes down later tonight at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Tonight’s show is being held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.