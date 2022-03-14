wrestling / News
Mick Foley Announces New ‘Foley Is Pod’ Podcast
March 14, 2022 | Posted by
Mick Foley is joining the podcast ranks. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Monday that his new “Foley Is Pod” podcast is coming soon. Foley, who has made sporadic appearances in WWE in recent years after his run as Raw General Manager, didn’t reveal any further details on the premiere date or format for the show.
You can view Foley’s tweet below.
FOLEY IS POD
Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/MHacpEmtdb
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 14, 2022
