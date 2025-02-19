In an interview with Monopoly Events (via Fightful), Mick Foley spoke about his health after his various injuries over the years, including multiple concussions. One bad night for him happened at WWE Royal Rumble 1999, in which he was hit with multiple chairshots to the head by the Rock.

Mick Foley said: “That was a bad night, I could have been seriously hurt, so I certainly hope no one ever tries anything remotely like that. I was hurting. I mean, cumulatively, you just can’t take a lot of shots like that. So I have to be really careful in my everyday life. I don’t get jolted. I can’t ride rollercoasters anymore, I have an aversion to bright lights. But all things considered, I think I’m doing pretty well.”