Mick Foley: ‘Jon Moxley Doesn’t Need to Apologize to Anyone’

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, has come under heavy criticism after he stated he wanted Jon Moxley to apologize to fans for his recent absence to deal with his alcoholism. Fellow WWE Hall of Famer is the latest person to comment on the situation, sharing his support for Moxley not owing anyone an apology.

Mick Foley wrote on Twitter, “Jon Moxley doesn’t need to apologize to anyone. Just my opinion.” You can check out his tweet below.

As noted, Bully Ray said on Moxley after his AEW Dynamite return promo, “These demons got the best of Jon for a time period where he had to step away from AEW. I would have liked to have heard him say a bit of an apology to the AEW fans.”

Jon Moxley returned to the ring for the first time in months for a live edition of AEW Rampage last night on TNT. He picked up a win over Ethan Page in a one-on-one match. Moxley will also be competing at tomorrow’s The WRLD on GCW show at the Hammerstein Ballroom against Homicide. The card will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and FITE TV.