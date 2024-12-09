wrestling / News

Mick Foley Names Rhea Ripley As The Real Tribal Leader In WWE

December 9, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Mick Foley WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley did an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (per Fightful) at GCW Fan Fest to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Foley was asked to name his Tribal Chief. He named Rhea Ripley.

“[Laughs] I’m a Mami’s boy, alright? When it comes to factions, I want the old Judgment Day back, okay? Carlito, it’s not on you, but that’s not my Judgment Day. The real tribal leader in WWE always has been, always will be, and still is Mami. [Asked if it’s Roman Reigns or Solo Sikoa]. No, no.”

