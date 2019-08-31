Mick Foley Starrcast III Panel Report: Vince McMahon Instructing Jericho to Insult Stephanie, Puts Over 24/7 Title, Foley on What Happened After Jake Roberts Had a Beer

– 411mania was in attendance for today’s Mick Foley panel at Starrcast III. You can see highlights below, as well as live tweets from our coverage of the event.

Mick talked about the recent 20th anniversary of the formation of the Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection. Foley and The Rock himself never realized the duo and tag team would be as fondly remembered as they are today.

Foley shared a story about WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts once having a beer during a period of sobriety. According to Foley, Roberts reasoned, “The Lord has given me strength for one beer.” Apparently, it later escalated to Roberts getting so intoxicated, he ended up urinating on Foley. Poor Mick.

Also, Foley wasn’t afraid to share a joke about ye olde ICOPRO. Foley stated that he was siding with WWE because they are on TV. He added, “When Vince McMahon puts his mind to something he succeeds! That’s why ICOPRO is the #1 body supplement!”

Foley shared a story of how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon once instructed former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho to insult his daughter, Stephanie McMahon on TV. Mick talked to Vince about the topic, saying, “Vince, that’s your daughter!” Vince McMahon then replied, “Mick, there’s nothing I won’t do for a pop in this business.”

Tying back into his earlier Jake Roberts story, Mick Foley reflected on his WrestleMania 22 Hardcore match with Edge. That was the one where Edge speared Foley through a flaming table before scoring the pinfall. According to Foley, WWE had six fire marshals on hand for the match because of the flaming table spot. Foley added that Jake Roberts was around to “zipper down, ready to piss on me if I was on fire.” Well, at least Foley and Roberts are on friendly terms enough to do so if that would happen.

Mick Foley did put the time to put over the WWE 24/7 title and the work that Drake Maverick and R-Truth have been doing with the title. It was Foley who was the one who introduced the 24/7 title on Raw, and it received quite a bit of negativity and derision on the internet. Previously, he did say that he was not happy with his Raw promo where he introduced the title. Foley said he was surprised by the amount of vitriol from his promo introducing the title, which he didn’t expect. Regarding the 24/7 title storyline featuring R-Truth and Drake Maverick, Foley stated, “If you don’t like that, you’re not lying to me, you’re lying to yourselves.”

Additionally, Foley shared a great anecdote about the ribs performed on him by the late, great Owen Hart. Foley said Owen used to call him with a weird accent and inform Foley there were problems with his hotel room and also make fun of pro wrestling. When Foley would start to get legitimately mad, Owen would then break the act and start laughing out loud.

