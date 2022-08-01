wrestling / News
Mick Foley’s Twitter Account Gets Hacked
July 31, 2022 | Posted by
Mick Foley found himself the victim of a Twitter hack on Sunday. Foley’s account was hacked today and began advertising three PlayStation 5 consoles that people could buy, claiming that the proceeds would “go directly towards charity.”
Foley was at tonight’s Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV and as of now has not regained control of his account.
