Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, More Appear At Ric Flair’s Last Match PPV
Ric Flair’s Last Match was attended by a host of wrestling stars including The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler and more. Several wrestling stars appeared in or on the show, with Undertaker and Michelle McCool at ringside to watch the match while Foley joined them — but only after he fed Frank the Clown back into the ring for a confrontation Frank tried to escape with Jacob Fatu.
Elsewhere, DDP appeared to make the save for Josh Alexander after Brian Myers and Matt Cardona attacked the Impact World Champion, and Jerry Lawler appeared in a backstage segment talking with Jeff and Jerry Jarret about Jeff’s match with Flair tonight. And finally, several stars sent in videos including, Shawn Michaels, Cody Rhodes, and Dolph Ziggler.
You can check out our live coverage of the event here.
Legends at ringside congratulate Ric Flair. #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/FzVDS90RdJ
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
Let’s get it, fuck Frank the Clown, this will happen again at @FreelanceWres in a few weeks #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/UD8dmbSWS3
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) July 31, 2022
The Undertaker is here tonight! #RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/czP0sYMO1I
— FITE (@FiteTV) August 1, 2022
Justice served! BANG! 💎 @TheMattCardona, @Myers_Wrestling & @MarkSterlingEsq interrupt the @IMPACTWRESTLING match – but @RealDDP has another idea for them!#RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/0qG9k3sUcF
— #StarrcastV (@StarrcastEvents) August 1, 2022
That Classic heel Jerry Lawler promo felt like the clock turned back for just a minute.
Great stuff by The King.#RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/byorAPP95t
— TheRingsideRoster.com (@RingsideRoster) August 1, 2022
