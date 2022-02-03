wrestling / News

Mike Bennett Replacing Injured Lio Rush At AAW Show This Friday

February 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AAW Legacy Image Credit: AAW

Lio Rush’s injury at Battle of Los Angeles has forced him out of a match for AAW this week, with Mike Bennett taking his place. As previously reported, Rush suffered a dislocated shoulder at the PWG event over the weekend and thus he will not be able to face Josh Alexander at AAW Legacy this Friday.

AAW announced that Bennett has stepped up and will face Alexander in Rush’s place, as you can see below:

