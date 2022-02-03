wrestling / News
Mike Bennett Replacing Injured Lio Rush At AAW Show This Friday
February 2, 2022 | Posted by
Lio Rush’s injury at Battle of Los Angeles has forced him out of a match for AAW this week, with Mike Bennett taking his place. As previously reported, Rush suffered a dislocated shoulder at the PWG event over the weekend and thus he will not be able to face Josh Alexander at AAW Legacy this Friday.
AAW announced that Bennett has stepped up and will face Alexander in Rush’s place, as you can see below:
**MAJOR UPDATE**
Due to an injury, @IamLioRush will not be able to compete on Friday. We wish Lio a speedy recovery and he has a home here whenever he is ready.@RealMikeBennett will now face @Walking_Weapon
LEGACY
This Friday!!!
Tickets https://t.co/9glYmjydOU
IPPV @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/fueSXA1c40
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) February 2, 2022
