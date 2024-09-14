wrestling / News
Mike Santana Challenges JDC to a Texas Death Match
In a digital exclusive following yesterday’s TNA Victory Road, Mike Santana challenged JDC to a Texas Death Match. Santana stopped JDC from interfering during the main event between Nic Nemeth and Moose.
He said: “You want to continue their games. I’m going to make you step into my world, now. I’ve been saying it and saying it and saying it week after week, but I think now is about time I start showing it. Now, I want to start showing the kind of animal I need to be. We’re going to play a little game. That little game goes to the death. So what I’m saying is: Texas Death Match. JDC. Mike Santana. I’m gonna make you beg for your life. I’m gonna make you suffer. I have control now. I hold the keys now. You got no choice, Papa. Let’s get it.”
EXCLUSIVE: @Santana_Proud wants @DirtyDangoCurty in a Texas Death Match!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/WZIbJuJ9vg
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 14, 2024
